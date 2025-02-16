Begin typing your search...

    Aari reveals title of his next in the presence of visually challenged people

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Feb 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-16 00:30:27  )
    Actor Aari with visually challenged persons

    CHENNAI: Recently, actor Aari unveiled the title of his next film in the presence of visually challenged people. Titled 4th Floor, the film is helmed by LR Sundarapandi.

    The actor revealed the title at an event on his birthday. He celebrated the special day in a school for the visually challenged in the city, with a grand feast.

    A Raja is backing the film, under the banner Mano Creation. 4th Floor also stars Deepshika, Pavithra, Thalaivaasal Vijay and Aditya Kathir in pivotal roles.

    Touted to be a thriller, the shooting of the film is wrapped up. Dharan Kumar is scoring the music. J Lakshman is the director of photography and Ram Sudarshan is taking care of the cuts. Other details regarding the film will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

    DTNEXT Bureau

