Aap Jaise Koi trailer depicts beauty of rediscovery

CHENNAI: Directed by Vivek Soni, Madhavan will be next seen in Aap Jaise Koi, whose trailer was unveiled on Wednesday. Fatima Sana Shaikh is playing the leading lady.

The trailer shows how a 42-year-old man unlocking a part of himself and begins to rewrite the rules of his life. Set across the distinct worlds of Jamshedpur and Kolkata, the film follows Shrirenu, a man shaped by habit and tradition, as he begins to re-examine long-held beliefs about masculinity, companionship, and emotional expression. In Madhu, a spirited woman who refuses to shrink herself to fit societal moulds, he finds a mirror to his own conditioning.

Talking about the romantic family drama, Madhavan said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played, someone who longs for companionship, but doesn’t know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. The film is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms.”

The film will stream on Netflix from July 11.