Aamir Khan reflects on 30 years in cinema as he receives prestigious honour at Red Sea Film Festival

JEDDAH: Bollywood legend Aamir Khan was recently honoured at the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival, receiving one of the festival's most prestigious awards.

Taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 5 to 14, the event brought together some of the biggest names in global cinema.

Aamir Khan, celebrated for his iconic roles and filmmaking prowess, was among the three distinguished honorees of the evening, alongside Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt and Egyptian screen legend Mona Zaki.

The festival's opening night, which marked a star-studded gathering, saw Khan's acceptance of the award, an acknowledgment of his remarkable contribution to the world of cinema.

"It's a real honour to be here and feel honored to have my work recognized over all these years," Khan said in his acceptance speech, as shared on the Red Sea Film Festival's official Instagram page.

The actor took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the many creative minds who have been part of his cinematic journey.

"I would like to take this moment to thank all the various creative people I have worked with, writers, directors, and a lot of creative minds who have been part of this journey over the last 3 decades with me," Khan continued, highlighting the collaborative nature of his success.

The actor also took a moment to admire the growing film culture in Saudi Arabia, saying, "I am really happy to be here at Saudi Arabia and see what's happening here at the Red Sea Film Festival. It's really amazing. I'm looking forward to coming back to experience this country and its beautiful culture more closely.

" Aamir Khan, whose career spans over three decades, has seen unprecedented success both as an actor and a producer.

His filmography includes blockbuster hits like 'Dangal', '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Lagaan', 'Rang De Basanti', and the socially charged 'Peepli Live'.

Despite the glamour, Khan's journey has never been without its challenges. The actor spoke candidly about the nerves and uncertainties he faces before every project during the festival's popular "In Conversation With" segment.

"I don't find anything easy. Each film I pick, I'm nervous I'll be able to pull it off," he shared with the audience at the festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While Khan's creative freedom in choosing his roles is celebrated, he acknowledged the inherent risks of filmmaking, particularly in his role as a producer.

"I've had the freedom to act in and produce movies and tell stories I want to tell, but when you are producing, the slightest slip and you risk the whole film coming crashing down," he explained.

Khan also mentioned that it's luck and "accidents," rather than any industry formulas or confidence, that have guided his decision-making process through each project.

In a reflective moment, Khan opened up about his early reluctance to venture into producing films. Growing up in a family of filmmakers, his father, the late Tahir Hussain, was a renowned Bollywood producer, and Khan witnessed firsthand the struggles of film production.

"I'd seen my father go through hell. It's a thankless job," Khan admitted as per The Hollywood Reporter, which shaped his initial hesitation to follow in his father's footsteps.

That all changed when the script for 'Lagaan', directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, came into his hands.

Although initially unsure, Khan's affection for the screenplay grew, and he soon realized that no producer in the industry could do justice to the project.

"I was afraid the producer would start arm-twisting the director. And so I was nervous," he said. However, after 18 months of reflection, Khan took the leap and agreed to produce the film.

'Lagaan', a cricket-themed epic, not only became one of the most successful films in Bollywood history but also became India's official entry for the Academy Awards in 2001.

Its success was organic, with the film winning the Audience Award for Best Film at its world premiere in Locarno and spreading across Europe.

Khan fondly recalled, "It took off on its own. It went from country to country, releasing in Europe. Everything happened organically, and the film did everything. I was pulled along with it," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The success of 'Lagaan' was a turning point in Khan's career, pushing him to embrace film production despite his initial fears.

"At the time, I was still hesitating to commit," Khan shared, "but then I thought, look at the filmmakers you look up to, all of these directors. They took risks, they went with their heart."

His new philosophy became clear: "If you want to do great work, you have to take risks," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Red Sea Film Festival, running from December 5 to 14, has been a celebration of global cinema, attracting filmmakers and actors from all corners of the world.

Alongside Aamir Khan, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hollywood stars such as Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Spike Lee also attended the festival.