Aamir Khan launches 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube movies on demand

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced that his latest release "Sitaare Zameen Par" will be available on YouTube Movies on demand, after its theatrical run.

Starting August 1, the film will stream exclusively on YouTube in India at Rs 100, and in 38 international markets, including US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localised for each market, according to a press release.

Directed by R S Prasanna, "Sitaare Zameen Par" was released in theatres across the country in June, earning over Rs 250 crores and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances.

"For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons.

"Finally the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world," Aamir said.

The 60-year-old actor said it is his dream that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price.

"I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories breaking geographical and other barriers.

"This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all," he added.

Billed as a spiritual sequel to the actor's critically acclaimed 2007 movie “Taare Zameen Par”, "Sitaare Zameen Par" follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir),

who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. The movie is a remake of Spanish movie "Champions".

Besides Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Genelia D'Souza appears as well in a pivotal role.

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India, said the digital launch of "Sitaare Zameen Par" exclusively on their platform is a significant step towards "democratising Indian film distribution at a global scale".

"YouTube is already a key digital destination for premium content, and we're excited to offer filmmakers and content owners not only our unparalleled digital reach but also the control and flexibility to meet their audiences where they are. Today's launch is far more than a release - YouTube is laying out the red carpet for Indian cinema to stride onto the global stage," she added.

Aamir is currently producing "Lahore 1947", starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and "Ek Din", featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, both under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.