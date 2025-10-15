A R Rahman partners with Google Cloud to create AI-powered metahuman band ‘Secret Mountain’

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has joined hands with Google Cloud for his new project Secret Mountain, a metahuman digital avatar band that blends artificial intelligence, music and storytelling to create a next-generation entertainment experience.

Under the collaboration, Google Cloud’s advanced AI models and infrastructure will power Secret Mountain, enabling hyper-realistic avatars capable of performing and interacting with audiences in real time.

Conceived by Rahman, Secret Mountain combines AI-powered synthetic avatars with genre-bending music and immersive narratives.