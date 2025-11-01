Blockchain-powered platform SongProof to safeguard Indian artists

LONDON: SongProof, a new blockchain-powered digital platform that allows singers, songwriters, composers and producers to instantly prove ownership of their music, is now available in India.

Hina Rizvi, an Indo-Canadian lawyer with years of experience in entertainment, intellectual property, and blockchain law, said she co-founded SongProof to ensure artists’ rights are protected.

It is designed for creators to receive a timestamped digital certificate tied directly to their song or lyrics, ensuring that with just a few clicks their work can not be stolen, altered or claimed by someone else.

“Indian music powers cinema, streaming, and global culture — yet so many creators here still have no reliable way to protect their work,” Rizvi said in a statement this week.

“SongProof gives them that power — instant, undeniable proof that a song is theirs. In a country where copyright registration remains underused and alleged song theft widespread, SongProof represents a game-changing solution,” said the University of East London graduate, who has practiced law internationally.

The platform uses the same blockchain technology that secures global financial systems to create a tamper-proof, permanent record of ownership that cannot be deleted or backdated.

By anchoring each proof to the Bitcoin and Polygon blockchains, SongProof creates what Rizvi calls “a digital fingerprint of your song that lasts forever.”

“Whether you’re a Bollywood composer, an independent rapper, or a bedroom producer, SongProof gives every creator — regardless of budget or status — the same level of legal-grade protection that major labels rely on,” she explains.

As a lawyer with expertise in the field, Rizvi noted how traditional copyright filings could be costly, time-consuming and intimidating. SongProof is designed to remove those barriers, offering instant protection at a fraction of the price — with free and low-cost options designed for emerging artists.

“For too long, only big studios and labels could afford proper music protection. SongProof changes that. It’s for the singer recording in their home studio in Lucknow, the songwriter in Chennai, the beatmaker in Delhi, a creative living overseas — anyone with a creative spark,” she notes.

The platform also includes split sheet tools for co-writers and collaborators, helping artists avoid disputes before they happen and fostering smoother creative partnerships.

Rizvi, with roots in Lucknow, observed how the Indian film industry is built around songs and yet music theft and plagiarism remain serious issues. She is passionate about reshaping how music is respected and credited, deterring those who might otherwise copy or reuse others’ work without permission.

“When people know a song is already proofed and traceable, they’ll think twice before taking it. That’s how we move toward more creativity, originality, and fairness in Indian music,” she said.

As a “borderless technology”, the SongProof model is especially geared towards a new generation of artists whose work reaches global audiences through channels such as YouTube, Spotify and other streaming platforms worldwide.