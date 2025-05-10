Ben Affleck laughs off "most eligible bachelor" title after Jennifer Lopez divorce

WASHINGTON: Ben Affleck was recently stopped by a photographer in West Hollywood and asked about being deemed "Hollywood's most eligible bachelor" four months after finalising his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck laughed, "Very good, very good," when asked how it felt to be considered the city's most eligible bachelor, as per E! News.

He even confirmed his appreciation for Latinas when asked, "Do you still like Latinas?" and said, "Yes, of course I do."

This isn't the first time Affleck has hinted at returning to the dating scene.

Last month, he shared how he identifies with his character Christian Wolff from 'Accountant 2,' who struggles with relationships. "

Here's a guy who's trying to figure out, he wants to have a relationship with a woman," Affleck explained, adding, "He's trying to figure out how to do that, how to put yourself out there," as quoted by E! News.

Affleck acknowledged the challenges of relearning relationships and flirting. "It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships," he said, "particularly at the very early part, where you're trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'"

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been focusing on her children and personal growth since the breakup. She shared how she reassured her twins, Max and Emme, that she would emerge stronger from the difficult time.

As per E! News, in an interview, the 'Marry Me' actress said, "I promised them that and I did it," adding, "And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."