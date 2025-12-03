Actress Anikha Surendhran: I had a full mental breakdown when Mammooka invited me on stage

CHENNAI: Actress Anikha Surendran has now shared how pleasantly surprised she was when Malayalam superstar Mammootty, during a recent pre-release event of his film 'Kalamkaval', had invited her on stage and asked for a picture with her.

The young actress, who had played the daughter of Malayalam Superstar Mammootty in director Haneef Adeni's film 'The Great Father', said she was so delighted by the sudden unexpected gesture from the superstar that she had " a full mental breakdown on the way up to the stage."

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of the sweet moment, a visibly moved Anikha Surendran wrote, "Never in my wildest dreams did I think Mammooka was gonna randomly invite me on stage and ASK ME FOR A PICTURE!?"

She went on to say, "...(I) had a full mental breakdown on the way up to the stage. How is life even real? Don’t know where I'd be if I wasn’t ‘Mammokkede molu' (Mammookka's daughter). Forever grateful."

The young actress went on to wish the entire team of 'Kalamkaval' the very best as well. She said, "Thank you so much for having me and all the best to team kalamkaval. Excited!"

In the video, Mammootty, spotting Anikha Surendran, who played his daughter in 'The Great Father' seated in the audience, gently gestures to her with his hand to come up on stage. The video clip has now gone viral, winning the hearts of several fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film 'Kalamkaval', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, is slated to hit screens on December 5 this year.

The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser of the film, which the makers released several days ago, begins with a door being knocked. A Tamilian opens the door and asks, "Who are you?". We then see a police officer asking another cop, whose identity is not revealed to the audience, "Are you the one who's Nath?" We then are treated to a series of visuals of both lead actors --Vinayakan and Mammootty. While Vinayakan, who appears to be a police officer, sports a grim look all through out, Mammootty, whose role cannot be made out, sports the look of a cool, calm man, surveilling someone else.

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has its story and screenplay penned by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.