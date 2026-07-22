Why people are ordering fake food and fashion deliveries on free ‘dopamine apps’

It sounds ridiculous if you’ve never tried it, but this viral trend is more popular than you might think. Just one app alone, FoodNeverComes, claims nearly 1 million “cravings satisfied” to date.

Why would people bother spending time on apps or websites that are built to never deliver? Ultimately, it’s all about getting a dopamine hit.

It sounds like harmless fun, letting users “buy” food, clothes or other products with no real-world cost, since most of these apps are free to use.

But even when an app or website costs you nothing, there are downsides to watch out for – including how your choices can help advertisers better target you in real life.