What college essays tell us about AI’s effects on creativity

When we search for words, we are sifting through the brain networks that form connections between ideas. A student who writes, “I’ll always think of learning to swim when I see a kite flying,” is connecting unique personal experiences in her life, which until recently, is a clear signal of truly creative thinking.

Another way AI interaction can narrow ideas is through the power of suggestion. Once a chatbot suggests a direction, humans tend to lock in on it. The conversational nature of AI can make it difficult to distinguish where the user’s thinking ends and the bot’s begins, making it effortless for people to adopt AI-generated perspectives as their own.

Even more problematic, Dr Green’s research shows that AI has the largest homogenising impact on students who are farthest from the mean and have unique perspectives, including neurodivergent students and those from racial and linguistic minorities.

This is not to say that AI can never support human creativity. Workers with deep knowledge of their craft can use AI to streamline technical or administrative tasks in order to focus on the parts of their jobs where originality lives. It gives specialists the time they need to do what humans do best: brainstorming ideas to creatively solve problems.

Our species’ ability to come up with unexpected and original ideas is something to protect and nurture. That’s especially true for today’s adolescents. A world where creative thinking flourishes is a world that has a better chance to weather the changes that AI will bring.