Ultra-proccesed diet: Small switch in food choice lowers bowel cancer risk

However, we found no overall association between total ultra-processed food intake and bowel cancer incidence.

That said, intake of wholegrains, fibre, dairy, and calcium from ultra-processed food sources was associated with lower bowel cancer incidence. Eating ultra-processed meats was associated with higher bowel cancer incidence. Ultra-processed foods include store-bought biscuits, instant noodles, sugary drinks, processed meats and chips.

Overall, our findings suggest the label “ultra-processed” alone doesn’t tell the full story about bowel cancer risk. What’s in the food seems to matter. Choosing wholegrains and limiting processed meat aligns with current evidence-based guidance. Researchers and policymakers should avoid treating all ultra-processed foods as one group, as this may mask differences linked to disease risk.

Higher intakes of wholegrains, fibre, dairy, and calcium and lower intakes of processed and red meat have been associated with lower bowel cancer risk. Importantly, these food groups and nutrients are in lots of foods, from minimally processed to ultra-processed (as defined by the Nova classification system).