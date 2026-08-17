Transatlantic invasion: US weed goes global; Europe unprepared

In America, it has been a bumpy ride. The country long tried to effectively wipe weed off the face of the earth. But over the past decade or so, the pendulum swung: 24 states legalised recreational cannabis, and 41 states have legal medical markets. For a few years, venture capitalists poured their dollars into every hip-sounding weed company they could find, giving rise to the so-called green rush — a cannabis industry across the US and Canada worth $30 billion at its peak.

A patchwork of state laws, high taxes and overspeculation led to a cycle of boom and bust. Companies told their financial backers that federal legislation favouring the industry was imminent, but when it failed to materialise, investors pulled their cash. Profits stalled, and stock prices collapsed. To many, it looked as though the cannabis industry would remain stuck in purgatory.