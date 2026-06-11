The Pragg Blueprint: From Chennai to Oslo, a Policy Triumph

Norway Chess is not just a tournament; it is a fortress. Magnus Carlsen is its king. To win there, as a visitor and as a 20-year-old, is a monumental feat. Pragg walked into Stavanger, Norway, last week and made an emphatic statement for the world to take note of.

After a challenging start that left him near the bottom of the standings by the sixth round, Pragg staged a stunning comeback. He secured four consecutive classical wins, including two victories over World No 1 Magnus Carlsen and a decisive win over reigning World Champion D Gukesh, before defeating Vincent Keymer in the final round to clinch 18 points and the title.

Wesley So, who finished second, had said earlier that winning three classical games in a row would be extraordinary, while winning four would be "really impossible." Pragg won four. That is not a coincidence. That is character, forged over years of deliberate, disciplined preparation.