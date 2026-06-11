The Pragg Blueprint: From Chennai to Oslo, a Policy Triumph

CHENNAI: There is a scene worth imagining. Chennai, 2008. A three-year-old boy, restless and curious, sits beside his elder sister, Vaishali, as she moves pieces across a chessboard. He does not fully understand the game, but he cannot stop watching. That boy was Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.
Seventeen years later, on the evening of June 6, 2026, that same young man, now 20, sat in Oslo's Bærum municipality and defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer to become the first Indian and the first non-Norwegian ever to win the Norway Chess title. The world's most elite chess tournament, held on Magnus Carlsen's home soil, concluded in front of a crowd that had never seen a non-Norwegian lift that trophy. Pragg lifted it.
Norway Chess is not just a tournament; it is a fortress. Magnus Carlsen is its king. To win there, as a visitor and as a 20-year-old, is a monumental feat. Pragg walked into Stavanger, Norway, last week and made an emphatic statement for the world to take note of.
After a challenging start that left him near the bottom of the standings by the sixth round, Pragg staged a stunning comeback. He secured four consecutive classical wins, including two victories over World No 1 Magnus Carlsen and a decisive win over reigning World Champion D Gukesh, before defeating Vincent Keymer in the final round to clinch 18 points and the title.
Wesley So, who finished second, had said earlier that winning three classical games in a row would be extraordinary, while winning four would be "really impossible." Pragg won four. That is not a coincidence. That is character, forged over years of deliberate, disciplined preparation.
Pragg's story begins not in privilege but in purpose. His father, Rameshbabu, afflicted with polio, worked as a modest bank branch manager. There was no elite academy in the early years, no foreign scholarship, no silver spoon.
After learning from his sister, India's Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand became Pragg's idol. As a six-year-old, he was present at Chennai airport when Anand returned home after winning his fifth World Championship in 2012, greeted by thousands as a national hero. That image never left the boy.
Through the West Bridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), Pragg gained access to specialised training with legendary coaches and received personal mentorship from Anand himself, not just on chess technique, but on how to handle the pressure of public expectations, international media, and the gruelling demands of a World Championship cycle.
His coach, RB Ramesh of Velammal School, Chennai, did the daily work—patient, precise, relentless, building what is arguably the most productive coaching ecosystem in world chess today. By age 12 years, 10 months and 13 days, Pragg had become India's youngest Grandmaster. The prodigy had a plan, and the plan worked.
The results of Tamil Nadu's long-term investment in chess are now undeniable. The State has produced Pragg, Gukesh (the reigning World Champion and the youngest in history) and Vaishali Rameshbabu, Pragg's sister, a Grandmaster in her own right. India now simultaneously fields multiple players at the world's top tournaments, a depth no nation outside Russia has historically managed in chess.
On June 8, 2026, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Pragg, presenting him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. In a moment that captured the spirit of the occasion, CM Vijay also sat across the board and played an impromptu game of chess with the Grandmaster. Feting a world-beater is not just feel-good optics but signals that the State understands what it has built and intends to sustain. The earlier support from CM Stalin in 2023 and the continuity of reward under the Elite Sportspersons scheme reflect something rarer in Indian sports administration—institutional memory.
Tamil Nadu did not discover Pragg and Gukesh by chance. It created conditions in which they were inevitable — grassroots chess culture, school-based institutional support, quality coaching infrastructure, and a State that recognised and rewarded performance not once, but continuously.
In the military, we call this "force multiplication." In governance, it is called policy design. In business, it is called pipeline investment. The label changes; the principle does not.
The question India's policymakers, sports ministries, and corporate sponsors must now answer honestly is this: which other states are replicating this model and in which other disciplines? Shooting? Wrestling? Athletics? Badminton? The blueprint exists, and the excuses are running out.
Viswanathan Anand once said that chess teaches you that the next move always matters. India's chess revolution is not a peak; it is a launch pad.
Pragg's Oslo triumph is a moment of national pride. But pride without policy learning is merely sentiment. The real tribute to him is for the rest of India to study what Tamil Nadu did right, replicate it with intent, and ensure that the next generation of champions does not emerge despite the system but because of it.
The board rewards preparation. So does a nation.
Colonel. Mylapore Venkata Shashidhar (Retd.) is a military veteran, IICA-empanelled Independent Director, ESG and Governance Advocate