The one man who could give Trump Middle East peace

Of course, Barghouti’s case exposes the deep contradiction at the heart of the conflict. For many Israelis, releasing him would appear to reward past violence. For many Palestinians, keeping such a popular, pragmatic leader imprisoned confirms that Israel is not interested in a negotiated peace.

Neither fear is irrational, but both must be overcome to make any progress. Imprisoned leaders and former combatants have often participated in negotiations that ended wars and conflicts, the case of Nelson

Mandela being the most striking example.

Trump could make a big difference here, given his willingness to ignore political taboos. A carefully calibrated US effort could test whether Barghouti’s legitimacy can be converted into diplomatic currency. The Trump administration could start by publicly recognising that Barghouti is a central political actor, not merely a prisoner frozen in time. It could then call for a political process in which his release, or at least his direct participation, is linked to clear commitments: endorsement of a two-state outcome, nonviolent political participation, and renewed negotiations under international guarantees that protect both Israeli security and Palestinian sovereignty.