The Monopoly Question: What Should We Do About Google?

By Tim Wu

A federal judge held last week that Google has a monopoly on online search and has been illegally defending that monopoly for years. The verdict is important and correct, yet it leaves open an important question: What should the remedy be? Judge Amit Mehta, in his 277-page decision, found that Google used a variety of means to hold on to its monopoly power and inflate prices paid by advertisers (and ultimately, consumers) to use Google’s search platforms. The remedy, which will be decided by the same judge after hearings begin in early September, needs to tear down the barriers that protect Google’s monopoly; if the judge delivers little more than a slap on the wrist to the tech giant, this verdict — a historic victory for the Biden administration’s antitrust division — will mean very little.

The government’s case centred on payments, which in 2021 totalled more than $26 billion, that Google pays Apple and others to be the default search engine on their products. In doing so, Google kept Apple out of the search market and, the judge ruled, weakened its other competitors. But if the court merely decrees that Google now abandon those agreements, it won’t be enough to unlock a long-monopolised market. It might even help Google in the short term by saving it some money. Likewise, a remedy that attempts to restore competition in search by forcing users to click through multiple search-engine alternatives would most likely be ineffective and annoying — worse than the status quo.

A truly effective remedy need seek not only to punish Google for its past offences but also open markets by meaningfully restraining the company from similar conduct in the future. The best way to do that is to ensure that a new generation of companies can compete fairly not just in the search market but also in new markets — especially the emerging markets for artificial-intelligence-driven tech services. That sort of remedy would return antitrust law to its historical role as a form of industrial policy that restrains monopoly to promote economic growth and innovation.

As a model to emulate, consider the remedies imposed on AT&T, the greatest tech monopoly of the 20th century. In 1956, the Justice Department settled a major antitrust suit against AT&T by requiring the company to stay out of computing — and to license, free, all of its 7,820 patents. That remedy was a blockbuster that gave rise to a new generation of companies that developed two essential American industries: general-purpose computing and semiconductors.

In 1984, following another antitrust success story by the Justice Department, the Bell System, which was governed by AT&T, was broken up into eight pieces, transforming the telecommunications industry (over time) from an economic backwater into what we now call the internet industries. Once again, the strong remedy catalysed a generational change: It created space for the rise of new companies that not just offered better products but also pioneered new industries.

If the treatment of AT&T was a success story, the tale of high-tech industries that were spared antitrust scrutiny is a cautionary one. The American passenger aerospace industry, originally comprising Boeing, McDonnell Douglas and Lockheed Martin, was in the late 20th century coddled with government defence contracts rather than being challenged by federal antitrust enforcers. When Boeing and McDonnell Douglas sought to merge in 1996, the Clinton White House pushed for the approval of what was a clearly anti-competitive merger apparently based on the belief that the United States needed a company large enough to compete effectively with Europe’s Airbus.

At the risk of stating the obvious, Boeing has not benefited from those indulgences. It has become an oversize and ossified company that exhibits every symptom of what Louis Brandeis called “the curse of bigness.” The goal with Google should be to shake up the tech industry and launch many new companies, just as resulted from the AT&T decrees. So what sort of antitrust remedy might now inspire people to quit their jobs and pursue new opportunities in online search or A.I.? Two possibilities come to mind.

The first would be to force Google to divest from its web browser, Chrome, and the Android operating system for mobile devices. As Judge Mehta found, Google has illegally maintained its monopoly in part by preventing the distribution of rivals’ products. It did so with large payments, but also by controlling the “choke points” — the places where we download software, like the browser or a phone. If Google no longer controlled those choke points, it would instantly improve the prospects for the emergent rivals to the Google empire.

Another remedy would be to force Google, which has provided access to some of its A.I. language models, to grant anyone free and open access to all of its A.I. technologies, as well as the vast troves of data on which those technologies are trained. This would be the most like the 1956 AT&T decree, levelling the playing field and giving newcomers a chance to build competing products while also improving A.I. safety by allowing more people to keep an eye on the technology.

If these proposals sound unduly punitive — Google is, after all, a company that has produced great products, many of which are offered at no direct cost to consumers — keep in mind that companies always produce their best products and services when their feet are held to the fire. At this point there is no need to worry about undercutting economic incentives: Google has long since made its initial investors and executives very wealthy.

As Francis Urquhart, the ruthless politician in the British version of “House of Cards,” once put it: “Nothing lasts forever. Even the longest, the most glittering reign must come to an end someday.” The time has come to give others their chance.

Tim Wu served on the National Economic Council as a special assistant to the president for competition and tech policy from 2021 to 2023