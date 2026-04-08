The big bang: AI has unleashed a code overload

“The sheer amount of code being delivered, and the increase in vulnerabilities, is something they can’t keep up with,” she said. As development accelerated, other departments like sales and marketing were forced to pick up the pace, creating “a lot of stress.”

Since AI coding tools from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Cursor gained traction last year, one result has become apparent: code overload. Aided by these tools, tech workers are producing software so quickly it has become unmanageable. With almost anyone now able to spin up software ideas in hours, companies are struggling to deal with the glut.

In Silicon Valley, many see this as a new reality. Some say the tools grant them "coding superpowers," allowing them to focus on software concepts rather than the arduous build. However, there are not enough engineers to review this explosion of code for mistakes.