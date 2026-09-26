Tech disruption: Will AI take jobs away from Asia's youth?

However, warnings by tech leaders that entry-level white-collar jobs will be largely wiped out within a few years run well ahead of available evidence. While AI is beginning to affect certain entry-level roles, its impact remains limited and uneven, with few signs of economy-wide displacement.

In the US, for example, a recent study found no broad decline in employment associated with AI exposure. What did fall was employment among 22-25-year-olds in highly exposed occupations: it now stands 19% below where it would be if it had kept pace with young workers in less-exposed sectors. Weaker hiring, rather than layoffs, drove this shift.

Even this evidence should be interpreted cautiously. While entry-level hiring in AI-exposed occupations began weakening around 2022, before ChatGPT was released to the public, this probably reflected rising interest rates, post-pandemic adjustments and remote work trends rather than the rise of AI, which had limited capabilities at the time.