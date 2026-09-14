Silent epidemic: Loneliness among the elderly emerging as 'silent epidemic'

Older adults can feel isolated even while living with their families, and prolonged social disconnection can take a toll on both their mental and physical health, they say.

According to Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, a senior consultant of geriatric medicine at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, loneliness is not simply about living alone but an emotional state in which a person feels disconnected, neglected or deprived of meaningful relationships.

"An elderly person can live with family and still feel lonely, while someone living alone may remain socially active. Loneliness cannot be assessed merely by living arrangements," Dr Bhatti said. Rapid urbanisation, younger generations migrating for work or education, and the rise of nuclear families have compounded the crisis. Retirement, loss of a spouse, chronic illnesses, and physical disabilities further heighten vulnerability.