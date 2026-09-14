Silent epidemic: Loneliness among the elderly emerging as 'silent epidemic'

Loneliness among the elderly is emerging as a serious but often overlooked concern, doctors have warned.
Older adults can feel isolated even while living with their families, and prolonged social disconnection can take a toll on both their mental and physical health, they say.
According to Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, a senior consultant of geriatric medicine at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, loneliness is not simply about living alone but an emotional state in which a person feels disconnected, neglected or deprived of meaningful relationships.
"An elderly person can live with family and still feel lonely, while someone living alone may remain socially active. Loneliness cannot be assessed merely by living arrangements," Dr Bhatti said. Rapid urbanisation, younger generations migrating for work or education, and the rise of nuclear families have compounded the crisis. Retirement, loss of a spouse, chronic illnesses, and physical disabilities further heighten vulnerability.
Dr Avinash Chakrawarty, Professor of Geriatric Medicine at the National Centre for Ageing (NCA), AIIMS Delhi, stressed that loneliness must be treated as a health issue rather than an inevitable fallout of ageing.
Erosion of social connections directly impacts sleep, appetite, physical activity, mood, and treatment adherence. Mobility issues or hearing impairment often cause seniors to withdraw socially, believing they are no longer needed.
"This triggers a vicious cycle where isolation worsens mental and physical health, making the person even less willing or able to engage," Dr Chakrawarty noted. He urged families to watch for subtle warning signs such as loss of interest in routine activities, reduced communication, or prolonged solitude. Regular conversations, shared meals, outings, and involving seniors in household decisions can restore their sense of purpose.
Highlighting the physical risks, Dr Anup Singh, nodal officer of the upcoming NCA at BHU, explained that persistent stress from isolation contributes to sleep disturbances, high blood pressure, and heightened cardiovascular risk. Reduced activity also exacerbates existing chronic conditions.
Dr Singh urged physicians to broaden clinical consultations. Instead of restricting examinations to prescriptions and lab reports, doctors must evaluate a patient’s social support system, frequency of interaction, and daily activity levels.
The crisis is not confined to urban centres. While busy city lifestyles limit neighbourhood interaction, rural areas suffer equally as youth migration leaves older adults without regular companionship. Technology, through video calls and social media, can bridge geographical divides to some extent, Dr Singh added.
Tackling loneliness does not always require grand interventions. Dr Bhatti emphasised that simple gestures—genuine listening, sharing meals, and active inclusion—ensure older members feel valued. Additionally, senior citizen clubs, community volunteering, cultural programmes, and intergenerational initiatives provide crucial touchpoints for continuous social engagement.
As India's elderly population continues to grow, doctors said addressing loneliness will become increasingly important to ensure that longer life also translates into healthier and more fulfilling ageing.