Romance reckoning: Men obsessed with quantifying their ‘sexual market value’

This transactional view of romance may seem like a relic of the dowry age, but it has gained modern traction. The concept informed Neil Strauss’s The Game, a 2005 bestseller about male pickup artists, and received new life in 2012 when "manosphere" influencer Rollo Tomassi posted a graph on his blog, The Rational Male, tracking the supposed appeal of men and women over time. According to Tomassi, men hit their peak value in their late 30s, while women’s scores decline precipitously after age 30.



“These ideas are becoming more prevalent in dating now,” said Mariel Barnes, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies gender and politics. She noted that the term “sexual market value” was once limited to misogynist web forums.