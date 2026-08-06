Power to youth: The triumph of India’s cockroaches

It started with an insult. In mid-May, during an open court hearing, Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to some unemployed young people as “cockroaches” and “parasites.” Though Kant insists that he was referring only to those who use fake degrees to enter the legal profession, his comment struck a nerve in a country where tens of millions of educated young people have found themselves navigating an economic landscape marred by jobless growth.

Rather than succumbing to despair or quiet indignation, young people offered a satirical response to Kant’s comments. Within 24 hours, the “Cockroach Janta Party” — a play on the name of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party — was born, with “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed” as its ironic tagline. Within a few days, the CJP emerged as a social-media juggernaut, amassing over 20 million followers — more than the official accounts of the established political machines, including the BJP.

The joke’s impact lay in the genuine grievances it captured. Despite high unemployment among university graduates, young Indians still view higher education as their only hope for upward social mobility, spending years preparing for hyper-competitive national entrance examinations.

But this year, exam leaks, grading irregularities, and the sudden cancellation of results blighted the process. Some 2.2 million students were forced to retake the gruelling medical entrance exam, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, owing to leak allegations. Upon learning that their May 3 attempt had been voided, some of these students committed suicide. Such tragedies transformed economic anxiety into moral outrage.