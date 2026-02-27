Nuclear leverage: Kim ties N-status to future diplomacy

Washington has repeatedly indicated interest in restarting negotiations with Pyongyang. Trump, who held three meetings with Kim during his time in office last time, has spoken about resuming high-level talks and previously referred to North Korea as a “nuclear power”. North Korea has not formally responded to those overtures, though Kim has said he had “good memories” of his meetings with Trump.

“The prospects for North Korea-US relations depend entirely on the attitude of the US side,” Kim said during the congress.

At the last party congress, in 2021, the situation looked far less favourable for Kim. International sanctions had severely strained North Korea’s economy, and his earlier diplomacy with Washington had failed to produce relief. Talks between Kim and Trump collapsed in 2019 without an agreement on sanctions or denuclearisation. Soon after, the pandemic further isolated the country and deepened economic difficulties.

Following the breakdown of those negotiations, North Korea cut off dialogue with the United States and accelerated the expansion of its nuclear and missile programmes. It also hardened its stance toward South Korea, which had previously acted as an intermediary during diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.