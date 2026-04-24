Nascent market: The long-term plan to scrub carbon from sky

But, seen another way, the market for carbon removal is just getting started. The industry’s backers are, in other words, trying to create a new market for technologies that are still in their infancy.

Proponents of carbon removal say that there is so much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that it won’t be enough to simply reduce emissions. In the long term, we will need to actively scrub CO2 from the sky and find ways to store it. Right now, the world’s carbon removal capacity is minuscule.

But if the world is able to meaningfully reduce emissions in the decades ahead, and if the carbon removal industry can scale up, the technology could be a key tool to help achieve a net-zero world in which humanity is not adding more planet-warming gases to the atmosphere.

Microsoft and the other buyers of carbon removal credits understand as much, and say they are playing the long game. Hannah Bebbington, head of deployment at Frontier, a coalition of companies buying carbon removal credits, said her group’s intention was to nurture an industry that could make a big difference down the road.

“We know the world is going to need permanent carbon removal at scale to meet global net-zero goals, and yet carbon removal doesn’t necessarily have a natural buyer,” she told me. “Without a clear source of demand, it was hard for carbon removal companies to attract investment, great entrepreneurs. Basically, it was hard to start a carbon removal company.”