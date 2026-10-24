Napoleon can be partly blamed for Gen Z’s weightlifting obsession – here’s why

More than one quarter of young adults in Britain now say their than holidays or eating out.
Sport England data shows that Gen Z has begun to turn away from running, swimming and fitness classes towards . For them, weight training is seen as the best form of exercise because it can help build strength, improve appearance and boost overall health.
People have argued about the best forms of exercise for over two centuries. While today’s fitness trends tend to be more about improving the body and overall fitness, health has rarely been the sole reason why certain exercise trends gained popularity through the eras.
In 1806, Napoleon Bonaparte invaded Prussia and, inadvertently, created the modern fitness industry.
As Napoleon’s troops stormed their way eastward, one Prussian man, Friedrich Ludwig Jahn, began to seethe with anger. For Jahn, Prussian men had lost because they were physically weaker than the French.
The nation’s solution, according to Jahn, lay not in muskets – but muscles. So in 1811 Jahn – an open-air gymnasium. Young men ran, jumped, climbed ropes, wrestled and vaulted. They also swung on that Jahn is : the parallel bars and the horizontal bar. Soon the trend spread to other nations, with England’s .
The underlying logic behind Jahn’s Turnplatz system – that demanded – became a rallying cry for a wave of gymnastic and calisthenic systems for men and women across the century.
A popular form of entertainment in the Victorian era were strongmen shows, where muscular men would perform theatrical acts of strength. One of the most popular performers of the time was Charles “Samson” Sampson, whose act involved snapping chains with his chest.
But in 1889, a new kind of strongman arrived on the scene. During one of Sampson’s performances, a moustachioed strongman named Eugen Sandow stripped down to his pants in a London theatre, from Sampson. But what made Sandow different from Sampson and other strongmen of the era was his physique. He was lean and sculpted.
From 1889 until his death in 1925, Sandow became synonymous with the ideal body. He was deemed the “best specimen of manhood” by Harvard University physical educationalist . Sandow hosted the and ran a health enterprise which , the Americas and Australasia. Thousands followed his mail-order courses, read his magazine and drank his cocoa.
Those lifting dumbbells and barbells to build their bodies like Sandow classed themselves as in the same way that modern trainees may define themselves by Pilates, Hyrox or weight training.
Following Sandow and others, people trained for health but they also trained to become better workers, better spouses, to be more attractive or .
Although the state still mattered – Sandow even for the second South African war – the emphasis slowly shifted to building the body for its own sake.
The approach to exercise in the post-war era shifted due to an emerging new health concern: people were sitting down too much. This fear was fuelled by a 1953 work published by epidemiologist Jerry Morris which found that London bus drivers experienced higher instances of than conductors, who spent their day climbing stairs. .
In the US, physicians began . Their radical solution was to advise people to run slowly for set periods of time – an activity we today call . Pioneered in and brought to the US in the 1960s, jogging soon .
New gym chains filled up with previously untrained enthusiasts running and doing aerobics classes. Aerobics classes were particularly popular with women. And in 1969, fitness instructor Jacki Sorenson originated the after she began setting routines to pop music, stitching together steps from jazz, folk, cha-cha and square dancing.
The popularity of aerobics only continued to grow throughout the 80s, thanks to actor Jane Fonda’s which brought aerobics into the living room.
In 1977 the world was introduced to Austrian bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in the hit documentary . Brash but charming, muscular but beautiful, Schwarzenegger and the entrepreneur pushing him, , popularised bodybuilding as we now understand it.
Pumping Iron hit cinemas at a time when aerobics had driven more people into gyms and made lifting weights far more accessible.
Schwarzenegger’s physique soon became a template for heroic figures in pop culture. , and athletes all succumbed to the bodybuilding effect. Leading 80s megastar Sylvester Stallone even transformed his body with Schwarzenegger’s training partner in preparation for Rambo and the Rocky movies.
Women were lifting, too. Lisa Lyon won the championship in 1979. women’s weightlifting reached the Olympics.
By the 2000s, lifting weights was no longer a fringe activity. Budget and 24-hour gyms were commonplace while sports such as CrossFit and powerlifting swelled with men and women. In recent years the hashtag has spread across Instagram and TikTok.
Exercise scientist says that influencers have been a big part of this shift. None of this is new. Sandow sold his body on postcards and cocoa tins, Fonda sold hers on VHS and Schwarzenegger sold his at the cinema.
Once again, the world around us is changing how people move their bodies. Two hundred years ago, fitness served the country. Now it serves the algorithm.