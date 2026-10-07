More daily steps linked to fewer mental health problems in teens: Study

The findings, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, also showed that the link between daily step count and mental health continued up to 12,000 or more steps a day, with no sign of the benefit levelling off in the data. Researchers further found that teenagers with the highest step counts also showed differences in brain areas linked to movement and mood. These differences explained the link between step counts and mental health.

Amanda Paluch, associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US, said adolescence is a key period for brain development and mental health, and therefore, it's encouraging to see that physical activity benefits extend to both. "It is not an all-or-nothing situation.

Adolescents don't need to be elite athletes to benefit. 1,000 to 2,000 higher daily step increments, from any starting point, was associated with better brain structure and mental health outcomes, and that (a) beneficial association keeps building from there," Paluch said. Paluch urged finding "realistic, sustainable" ways to move more, through everyday opportunities such as walking to school, active play, and activities that one actually enjoys, so that benefits can be accessed wherever an adolescent is starting from.