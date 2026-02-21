Mental health: Paris Hilton sparks rejection sensitivity dysphoria debate

Emotion regulation is an umbrella term. It refers to a person’s overall ability to manage emotional reactions in a given situation.

Rejection sensitivity falls under this umbrella. It describes a strong emotional reaction to rejection, including perceived rejection by others. People may experience anger, shame, shutting down or becoming defensive following criticism.

People with healthy emotional regulation skills are better able to keep emotions under control, even if a situation becomes stressful or tense. They are also less likely to develop rejection sensitivity.

Difficulties in regulating emotions are part of being human, but life experiences can shape how we perceive and regulate emotions.

For instance, if growing up you had a parent who repeatedly criticised you, you may be more likely to develop low self-worth. We often internalise the negative things people say to us. In the future, this can make someone more sensitive to criticism.