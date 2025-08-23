Matter of fairness: Wang Yi is wrong, Taiwan is not part of China

Over the past years, the world has faced immense challenges. Authoritarian expansionism has created severe humanitarian and economic crises, while the war Russia launched against Ukraine has gravely disrupted global peace and stability in violation of the UN Charter’s principle of peaceful settlement of disputes. At the same time, China’s ongoing military provocations have destabilised the Taiwan Strait and undermined peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

These developments remind us that the United Nations must stay true to its founding spirit. Collective participation is urgently needed to address climate change, post-pandemic recovery, and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For decades, Taiwan has proven itself a responsible and constructive global partner, contributing to humanitarian relief, public health, technological innovation, and sustainable growth.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will open on September 9. Yet, Taiwan continues to be unjustly excluded from the UN system, especially those specialised agencies’ related meetings and activities, due to China’s intervention and its misrepresentation and distortion of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Therefore, as the new Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai representing Taiwan in the five states of southern India and Sri Lanka, I would like to seek for the support of the government and people of India for our bids as follows:

MEANINGFUL PARTICIPATION IN UN SPECIALISED AGENCIES

Taiwan continues to call for fair and practical inclusion in UN specialised agencies and their related functional meetings and activities. Excluding Taiwan from the work of the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and Interpol weakens international cooperation and deprives the world of Taiwan’s valuable expertise.

This is not a political matter. It is about responsibility, fairness, and leaving no one behind. The 23 million people of Taiwan are directly affected by the work of these agencies, and Taiwan has the knowledge and experience to contribute to global solutions in health, disaster relief, technology, and sustainable development.

REJECTING CHINA’S MISINTERPRETATION AND DISTORTION OF UNGA RESOLUTION 2758

It is important to clarify that UNGA Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, addressed only the issue of China’s representation at the UN. The resolution did not mention Taiwan, did not determine Taiwan’s sovereignty, and did not authorise Beijing to represent Taiwan’s people.

Nevertheless, Beijing continues to deliberately misinterpret and distort this resolution in order to exclude Taiwan from UN participation. Such misuse is inconsistent with both the spirit of the UN Charter and the resolution itself. The reality remains clear: neither the Republic of China (Taiwan) nor the People’s Republic of China is subordinate to the other. Only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent its people in the UN system.

Above all, especially regarding China Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to India and his false remarks to the Indian public about the issue of Taiwan, I want to clarify and emphasise that Taiwan is NOT part of China. The Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, which is an objective fact. We call on the Beijing authorities to rationally and pragmatically realise that only through mutual respect and equal dialogue with the government representing the Taiwanese people can cross-strait relations be improved. At the same time, Taiwan will stand in solidarity with its democratic partners to jointly hold up the umbrella of democracy, jointly face the challenges of authoritarianism, and safeguard shared values and a rules-based international order.

BROADENING INT’L & PUBLIC SUPPORT, INCLUDING IN INDIA

Taiwan already enjoys growing support from many like-minded countries. They have spoken clearly that UNGA Resolution 2758 does not bar Taiwan’s participation in UN specialised agencies‘ related meetings and activities, and they have backed Taiwan’s important role in the international community.

In 2025, Taiwan is also reaching beyond governments to engage with the global public. India, as the world’s largest democracy and an emerging power, plays an indispensable role in shaping the future of inclusive global governance. Taiwan and India share democratic values, expanding trade, strong educational exchanges, and mutual interests in technology and health cooperation. Thus, I sincerely seek for the support of the Indian government and people for our efforts to meaningfully participate in the UN functional agencies’ meetings and activities related to the SDGs, contributing to shared global prosperity.

As the new Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai representing Taiwan’s presence in Southern India and Sri Lanka, I look forward to advancing Taiwan-India relations across all sectors such as trade and investment, technology, education, culture, and tourism, and especially fostering closer mutual understanding and people-to-people connections during my tenure.

In its ongoing UN bid, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai urges the government and people of India to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in those UN specialised agencies meetings and activities.

TECC in Chennai calls on the India public to realise China’s false claim on the issue of Taiwan and its misinterpretation and distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758, and urges the international community to end the unjust exclusion of Taiwan’s 23 million people, uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and recognise Taiwan as an indispensable partner in global governance.

Finally, I would like to express my sincerest appreciation to our diplomatic allies, friendly nations, civil society, and overseas communities for their steadfast support. Taiwan will continue to stand as a force for good, working hand in hand with the international community to safeguard peace, advance sustainable development, and achieve the UN’s vision of “Leaving no one behind.”

(Stephen SC Hsu is the Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai)