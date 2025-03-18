Language or livelihood? How state can leverage NEP for skills growth

The ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and the central government over the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has created a controversy of sorts wherein Chief Minister MK Stalin is spearheading an initiative to protect the federalism and linguistic identity of states so as to maintain educational autonomy when it comes to implementing policies. It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu has long resisted any kind of effort in terms of policies which aim to advocate the imposition of Hindi while constantly maintaining its hegemony on the two-language system of Tamil and English.

Although the issue primarily centres on language, there can be broader implications in terms of educational reforms and skills development which play a crucial role in the formative years of education.

One of the core objectives of the NEP is the promotion of multilingualism, wherein the three-language system includes Hindi as a suggested third language. Tamil Nadu’s opposition to this policy stems from its historical opposition wherein the successive Dravidian governments have ridden back to governance owing it as one of their ideological commitments. However, beyond language politics, there is an important question to be asked: does the language policy of the NEP enhance or hinder skills development?

Importance of skilling in numbers

Tamil Nadu has a strong fiduciary system, a robust industrial landscape and a thriving knowledge economy. These are some ideal parameters which can be used to leverage such provisions in creating an ideal and strengthened workforce. We are also at a point wherein India’s education sector needs rapid digitalisation evolving skills development and global

readiness to compete with some of the most advanced economies of the world. According to the Ministry of Education, most Indian states have adopted the three-language policy, with 22 out of 28 states implementing Hindi, English, and a regional language in schools. The number of students who have enrolled in Hindi language undergraduate courses stands at around 12.4 million students, it is 18.6 million students who have enrolled in English language undergraduate courses and the number of students who have enrolled in Tamil language undergraduate courses is around 0.8 million students. This suggests that although Hindi has a wider reach, English remains a dominant medium in higher education and employment opportunities. A 2019 report by Cambridge Assessment English found that individuals proficient in English earn 34 per cent higher salaries compared to those who are not. The British Council Report (2022) states that multilingual proficiency (especially English + regional + an additional language) enhances global employability by 50 per cent in

sectors like IT, business process outsourcing (BPO), and international trade. It is interesting to note that the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy 2021, highlights the importance of English proficiency and digital literacy for attracting foreign investments and in creating a skilled and employable workforce.

Three language policy and implications

The three-language formula aims to provide linguistic flexibility that helps students access job markets beyond their state (e.g., central government jobs, interstate employment).

However, since English remains the dominant global language, Tamil Nadu's focus on English as a second language aligns with economic needs, countering the argument that Hindi is essential for employability. In today’s globalised economy, proficiency in multiple languages can be an asset, but the emphasis should remain on practical skills that improve

employability where English remains the dominant language for global business, technology, and higher education. Tamil Nadu’s insistence on English as a second language aligns well with global workforce demands. Many students also face challenges in coping with existing curricula, and adding another language could exacerbate these difficulties in coping with the syllabi. A study examining the impact of English language proficiency on academic performance found that linguistic difficulties in speaking, listening, writing, and reading can negatively affect students' academic achievement. This in turn can lead to dropouts, wherein the dropout rate among the secondary level (classes 9-10) stands at 12.6 per cent according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22 report. Students from rural or marginalised backgrounds might struggle more with an additional language, especially if they already face difficulties with the medium of instruction and not to forget the additional resources, including trained teachers and learning materials, which might be limited in terms of state capacity.

While Tamil Nadu’s stance on language policy is rooted in historical and cultural justifications, the larger goal of education should be to empower students with industry-relevant skills. Rather than viewing the NEP as an all-or-nothing proposition, the State could develop a localised strategy that incorporates its strengths in education and industry while maintaining linguistic and cultural autonomy. The vocational education, digital literacy, and multidisciplinary education aspects of NEP do not depend on the three-language formula.

The State can selectively implement NEP’s vocational training, digital education, and flexible learning without adopting Hindi as a mandatory language. Amid growing global interdependence, investments in high-quality skills training, and digital and deep tech education while constantly promoting industry partnerships will ensure Tamil Nadu’s youth remain competitive in a rapidly evolving job market. If Tamil Nadu can integrate the best aspects of the NEP while safeguarding its unique educational identity, it can serve as a model for other states navigating similar concerns.

Conclusion

The Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to NEP 2020 should be seen as an opportunity to rethink education policies from a skills development perspective. Language policies are important, but they should not overshadow the broader goal of preparing students for the future workforce. A pragmatic, skills-focused approach that adapts the best elements of the NEP while preserving Tamil Nadu’s autonomy can create a robust and future-ready education system.

(Keerthi Nathan is a consultant with the Asian Development Bank and is currently engaged in Skill Development projects across Tamil Nadu)