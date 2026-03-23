Gloomy youth: Social media blamed for decline in youth happiness

The annual report, released by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, found that Finland remains the happiest land in the world for the ninth consecutive year. Other Nordic nations, including Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, continue to dominate the top 10.

However, the data highlighted a troubling shift for under-25-year-olds in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Life evaluations in these regions have dropped significantly over the past decade. Researchers suggested that long hours spent on social media is a key factor in this downturn.