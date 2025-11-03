Global apathy: Darfur’s forgotten genocide returns

Accounts are emerging of mass atrocities being committed in a major city in the Darfur region of Sudan. But in contrast with the global outrage two decades ago about genocide in Darfur, there is far less attention on the region today.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, reported Wednesday that “more than 460 patients and companions at Saudi Maternity Hospital” had been killed in the city of El Fasher. Video clips of executions and other abuses are also circulating online, and while it is not always possible to verify them, the BBC has geolocated at least one to the city. The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab has also reported “evidence of mass killings” based on satellite photos that appear to show bodies and the city’s sand stained with blood.

The massacres followed the seizure of El Fasher after a long siege by the Rapid Support Forces, a militia that is battling the Sudanese Armed Forces in a civil war that has claimed as many as 400,000 lives, many of them women and children. While both sides have been accused of war crimes, the United States has described the actions of the Rapid Support Forces as genocide.

We Americans may dismiss this as a distant tragedy that has nothing to do with us; alternatively, we may believe that the choice is to invade or to do nothing. But I believe that some of these atrocities were, in fact, preventable. The Rapid Support Forces have been armed by the United Arab Emirates (despite its denials), and the US has consistently refused to speak up forcefully and publicly to demand that the UAE stop supporting the militia.

If either President Trump or Joe Biden had been willing to name and shame the UAE, I suspect it would have backed off — or at least required the Rapid Support Forces to stop slaughtering and raping civilians. The UAE pulled out of a brutal war in Yemen in 2019 largely after being embarrassed by bad publicity, and pressure probably would have worked in this case as well — but it was never applied adequately.

It is particularly shameful that the Biden and Trump administrations have described the killings in Sudan as a genocide, yet neither tried forcefully to stop it in public. Diplomacy with the UAE was a higher priority than preventing what the administrations said was genocide.

After the seizure of El Fasher, “a calculated and long-planned campaign of destruction is taking place” in Darfur, warned Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council. “Vulnerable civilians tell us about house-to-house raids and of people hiding in holes buried underground to survive, as entire families are being killed.”

It is difficult to know the scale of the killing, partly because the Rapid Support Forces detained Muammar Ibrahim, a Sudanese journalist reporting from inside El Fasher. But last year, I spoke to survivors of similar rampages by the Rapid Support Forces, who are typically lighter-complexioned Arabs targeting Black African tribes. One woman, Maryam Suleiman, said that the militia members lined up all the men and boys in her village and shot them dead. “We don’t want to see any Black people,” she recounted a militia leader saying.

The militia systematically executed all boys older than 10, she said, along with some who were much younger: She described a day-old infant boy who was thrown to the ground and killed. Then the troops rounded up the women and girls to rape. “You’re slaves,” she recalled the militia leader telling them.

For many months, human rights groups have warned that if the Rapid Support Forces broke the siege in El Fasher, similar atrocities would unfold there. Yet the world largely shrugged.

That is what happens when there is impunity. For warlords, atrocities are convenient: Massacres are effective at ethnic cleansing an unwanted group. The way to end such crimes against humanity is not to send US troops to invade, but to establish accountability through the International Criminal Court and by cutting off weapons to the armed factions and their backers.

While the White House utterly failed to do that, some members of Congress have stepped up and backed efforts to limit arms sales to the UAE as long as it enables atrocities in Sudan. Bravo to those like Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and representatives like Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., for trying to establish accountability and demonstrating that mass slaughter in Darfur matters as much in 2025 as it did in 2005.

