GCC wave: Chennai must climb the GCC value chain

Firstly, India's GCC engine is structural, not cyclical. India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is now a core export and employment engine, but to move from “cost arbitration centres” to a “strategic headquarters of global work”, it needs aligned national policy, access to global talent, and an easier ability to scale in Tier-2/3 locations. With the right impetus, our GCCs can become true centres of AI Excellence and IP-creation for the whole world.

India's Global Capability Centre story is no longer a subplot; it has become one of the central engines of the country's growth in technology, exports and high-skill employment. Nasscom–Zinnov data shows India now hosts 2,117 GCCs, employing around 2.3 million professionals and generating approximately $98 billion in annual revenue in FY26. By 2030, projections point to 2,500 GCCs and 3.5 million employees.