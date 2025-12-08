Forward bound: Tamil Nadu steps into squash history

• On December 9, 2025, when Chennai once again welcomes the world to the SDAT–WSF Squash World Cup, it will not merely host a tournament. It will reaffirm its identity as one of the globe’s most dependable and imaginative sporting destinations. For Tamil Nadu, sports are not a seasonal celebration; they are a sustained public commitment. Hosting the Squash World Cup for the third time is therefore more than a matter of pride; it is an affirmation of a vision that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin have pursued with clarity and conviction. Their leadership has ensured that Tamil Nadu is acknowledged as a national model for sports governance, sportsmen welfare, and international event management.

To appreciate the significance of the coming World Cup, one must briefly revisit the history of squash. Originating in English school corridors and carried across continents through military cantonments, squash evolved from a niche pastime into one of the world’s most demanding racket sports. Pakistan’s legendary Khans dominated early eras. Egypt soon emerged as the sport’s artistic powerhouse, producing players whose creativity transformed squash into a spectacle of daring shot-making and tactical intelligence. India entered this landscape modestly but with determination. Dipika Pallikal’s barrier-breaking performances, Joshna Chinappa’s enduring brilliance, and Saurav Ghosal’s consistency steadily placed India on the world map.

Within India, Tamil Nadu recognised the potential of this sport much earlier than many others. The establishment of the SDAT–Indian Squash Academy in Chennai, now celebrating 25 years, positioned the state at the forefront of high-performance training. Over the years, the Academy has nurtured disciplined, globally competitive sportspersons who have earned medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. That three of the four players representing India at the 2025 Squash World Cup — Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Joshna Chinappa — are from Tamil Nadu is a testament not only to individual excellence but to a system that works.

No organisation thrives without leadership. The Chief Minister has repeatedly articulated an inclusive and aspirational vision for Tamil Nadu: a state where access to sport is not limited by geography, income, or background. The Deputy CM has brought dynamism and public engagement to this framework, strengthening grassroots access, modernising infrastructure, and expanding coaching ecosystems so that aspiration becomes opportunity for thousands of young athletes. The 2025 Squash World Cup is both a product and a symbol of this governance philosophy. Tamil Nadu’s allocation of Rs 3.30 crore for its conduct reflects strategic investment rather than ceremonial spending. It invests in global confidence, in athlete inspiration, and in the steady construction of a world-class reputation.

Nations return to places where sport is understood beyond the scoreboard. Chennai has earned this trust. When athletes compete at the SDAT–Indian Squash Academy and at the glass court in Express Avenue, they feel the warmth of spectators who know the game intimately, who applaud craft, respect opponents, and watch with the enthusiasm of a community that has grown alongside the sport. What distinguishes Tamil Nadu today is not only its international focus but also its commitment to broadening participation. Squash has moved beyond elite clubs into schools, colleges, and SDAT’s emerging stadiums and academies. By creating first-rate training environments outside major urban centres, the state ensures that talent is not limited by circumstance. This democratisation is the result of policy intent and consistent implementation.

This alignment between government vision, administrative execution, and public aspiration has created a virtuous cycle. The Indian Squash Academy, supported by SDAT and the Tamil Nadu Squash and Rackets Association, continues to deliver exceptional coaching, sports science support, and international exposure. Administrators such as Shri N Ramachandran and coaches like Cyrus Poncha, along with internationally trained professionals such as Allan Soyza and Harinder Pal Singh, have played pivotal roles in elevating India’s competitive edge. Their contributions remain foundational to the successes we celebrate today.

As we prepare to welcome twelve participating nations — Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Hong Kong China, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Switzerland, and India — we recognise that this tournament carries significance beyond medals. It positions Chennai and Tamil Nadu within the global squash narrative. It tells the world that our courts, administrators, athletes, and spectators are ready to host, compete, and excel. And it tells every child in Tamil Nadu who holds a racquet that they are part of something larger than themselves.

The state’s sports culture extends far beyond squash. From the Chess Olympiad to international sailing regattas, from the WTA Chennai Open to global formula motorsports, from the Junior Hockey World Cup to the World Surfing League, Tamil Nadu has demonstrated its ability to host diverse global events with distinction. This breadth of experience enhances our readiness for every new undertaking. Our sports ecosystem is built not on isolated successes but on continuity, planning, and unwavering political support.

As we look toward the future, we do so with ambition and humility. Squash’s debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics opens a historic chapter. India has a genuine opportunity to pursue its first Olympic medal in the sport, and Tamil Nadu’s athletes are well-positioned to lead that journey. When a young boy or girl in Tamil Nadu steps into a squash court, they step not only into a game but into a future shaped by opportunity. As we welcome the world once again, we renew our commitment to that future.

Tamil Nadu stands ready. Chennai stands ready. And our athletes stand ready to carry the aspirations of a state that believes deeply in their promise. The Indian team stands formidable, and Chennaites await high-velocity action in the city.





Misra, IAS, is the Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu

