Political association is not proof of intellectual bias

One of Chakravarty's principal arguments concerns the political associations of the committee members. He refers to the political involvement of a member and his family and to the close association of another member with the former Chief Minister. He argues that such circumstances create a reasonable apprehension about the committee's political neutrality.

Political associations, where they exist, should neither be concealed nor dismissed. Equally, they should not be treated as conclusive evidence of intellectual bias. Professional competence, political association and the impartiality of a particular piece of research are separate questions.

The committee was chaired by Justice Kurian Joseph, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India. Its members were K. Ashok Vardhan Shetty, IAS (Retd.), former Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Maritime University, and Dr. M. Naganathan, former Professor of Economics and former Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission. They were selected for their experience in constitutional law, public administration and economics.

Dr. M. Naganathan resigned from the committee on 4 May 2026, citing personal reasons in his resignation letter. Whatever political associations may have been attributed to him, his resignation preceded the government's decision to discontinue the committee. Following his resignation, the committee comprised only its Chairman, Justice Kurian Joseph, and one other member, K. Ashok Vardhan Shetty, IAS (Retd.). Consequently, the argument that the committee was politically biased on account of Naganathan's alleged political associations becomes considerably weaker and cannot, by itself, justify its discontinuation.

More importantly, the Government of Tamil Nadu did not discontinue the two-member committee immediately after Naganathan's resignation. It allowed the committee to continue for approximately six months. This is particularly noteworthy given the government's stated resolve to dissolve or reconstitute several bodies established by the previous government, including TNRERA and the SC/ST Commission, and its earlier indication of an intention to dissolve the State Planning Commission. If the government had considered the committee politically compromised or institutionally redundant, it could have discontinued it in May itself. Instead, the decision came only about six months later, when the two member committee was approaching the stage of completing its final report. This raises a legitimate question: what prompted the government to discontinue the committee at that particular point in time? Were there political developments or considerations that emerged recently which influenced the decision? In the absence of a convincing public explanation, the timing of the decision inevitably invites scrutiny.

More importantly, the most appropriate test of a committee's impartiality is the quality of its work. Are its arguments supported by constitutional provisions, judicial decisions, empirical evidence and comparative federal experience? Are its recommendations framed in the larger interests of the federal structure rather than the electoral interests of a particular party? These are questions that can be answered only by examining the report.