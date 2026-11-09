Scrapping Kurian panel a blow to federal ideals: Stalin

"The TVK-led government has lost an opportunity to strengthen constitutional federalism by discontinuing the committee. The present government may realise its mistake sooner or later, " Stalin said.

Stalin said the government's justification that the committee's functions were equivalent to those of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission was not convincing. He claimed that most of the work on the second part of the report was already complete and that discontinuing the committee wasted the work undertaken, along with the knowledge, expertise, and experience of its members.

He also expressed anguish and disappointment over the decision, sharing the committee members' concerns.