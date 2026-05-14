Editorial: NEET failure scuttles futures

Thousands of people are involved in conducting the pen-and-paper examination in over 5,000 venues. The logistics are mind-boggling, and making it secure and leak-proof is going to be a herculean task; it would be a miracle if the government succeeds in any particular year. The reason for the high stakes, unlike most other courses, is the over Rs 1 crore difference in fees between government-subsidised education and a private college seat. The temptation to game the system, therefore, will be strongest and, consequently, it attracts unscrupulous and criminal elements out to make a quick buck. The entire so-called coaching industry is known to be indulging in unethical and illegal practices to ensure their students clear the examination, which in turn brings them more students year after year. Either way, the rich have an unfair edge over meritorious students from disadvantaged sections. The opposition to NEET in Tamil Nadu needs to be revisited.