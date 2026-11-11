Editorial: Lost again in the winter smog

This suggests that measures taken with a perspective of weeks rather than months have had limited impact and that deeper, tougher, and more permanent correctives are called for.

The bad air problem of cities in the Indo-Gangetic plain is the result of unfavourable meteorology compounded by several man-made contributions—such as farm stubble burning, vehicular exhaust, industrial pollution—each of them significant but not singularly preponderant. For instance, vehicular emissions contribute 20-25% to the annual PM2.5 pollutant load in Delhi, followed by biomass and stubble burning (15-30%), road and construction dust (10-15%), industrial activity (10-14%), and municipal waste burning (5-8%). Firecrackers add an annualised 1% over a 48-hour window, producing the classical Deepavali spike.

Any set of corrective measures must attack all of these factors, not one or two that are politically feasible. Further, these measures must be in force for months and years, not days or weeks. If their scope is limited to municipal jurisdiction, with no participation by multiple agencies, they are bound to fail.

It is time we realised that Delhi’s air pollution is not going to be solved through administrative action. What it needs is a policy coherence in which pollution is recognised as a public health issue, not merely an environmental concern. As a knowledge paper brought out by FICCI last week says, the situation calls for close collaboration between state and central governments, industry, and healthcare providers across several long-duration initiatives to achieve measurable improvements in public health. If the purpose is only to bring down the post-Deepavali spike from ‘Severe’ to ‘Poor’ levels, just so we avoid bad press for a few days, then we have already failed.