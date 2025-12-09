Editorial: Kerala verdict deepens faultlines

The verdict of a Kerala district and sessions court in the infamous actor abduction and sexual assault case is likely to disappoint many, especially the women who were involved in fighting for justice. The court acquitted a popular Malayalam actor, Dileep, who was accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy against a female actor and hiring the gang involved in the attack. However, the Ernakulam court found six others guilty. The state law minister has rightly indicated that the government would prefer an appeal against the trial court’s verdict. Controversies dogged the trial, making it susceptible to undesirable perceptions regarding its fairness. For instance, it cannot be denied that the petitions seeking a change of the judge, which, of course, were declined, and several witnesses turning hostile did cast a shadow.

The case shed light on the rampant misogyny and the consequent sexual harassment in the Mollywood, which otherwise is known for making movies not only of high standards but also for the progressive stance and sensitive treatment of subjects. The brazen and audacious attack on a top actress galvanised the women artistes into action and the formation of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to fight for women’s right to a safe workplace and to curb all forms of exploitation and harassment. Thanks to the Collective’s advocacy, the Hema Committee was formed to investigate sexual harassment, gender inequality, and related issues. The committee’s report opened a can of worms, and as fallout, several artistes mustered the courage to share their harrowing experiences. Besides sexual harassment, the report documented the lack of essential facilities such as toilets and changing rooms, accommodation, and safe transportation. The pay gap between male and female actors and the absence of binding contracts were other problems.

The perseverance of WCC and mounting public pressure did yield some results. Be it the filing of cases against some office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) or women being elected to some of its top posts. The government also responded by setting up a special investigation team to inquire into the criminal allegations. These are small but important victories, but not enough for the deep cleansing of the industry that is being sought.

It is not surprising that the male-dominated industry and the well-entrenched vested interests would choose the easy option of denial, and instead of fixing the problems, resort to the tenuous and spurious argument that such allegations would only besmirch the industry’s reputation. The eagerness to rehabilitate Dileep after the verdict betrays their sympathies as much as their denial of the existence of problems, pointing to a mindset that enables the perpetuation of exploitative methods, besides their deep-rooted misogyny and regressive thinking.

Besides the protracted legal battle, pressure should be exerted on the industry associations to clear the cobwebs of feudal and regressive practices and initiate professionalisation, which would attract investment and talent. By creating non-discriminatory and safe workplaces for women and by providing essential facilities for everyone, the industry can set an example for others to follow. The state government should evolve a policy that focuses on gender equality and also extends support through subsidies, tax relief, and infrastructure development to foster the growth of the industry and the welfare of artistes and workers.