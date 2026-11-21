The economy is moving up the nation’s agenda, with retail inflation breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper threshold for the first time in two years, while stagnant incomes and unemployment continue to paint a bleak picture. Speaking at Columbia University in New York, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned about the country’s “massive unemployment problem” and how it was on the brink of an economic disaster. Even as the BJP tried to dismiss the Opposition leader’s dire warning as a figment of his imagination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unrelated development, posed pointed questions to Indian industry captains gathered at the FICCI annual general meeting about their failure to generate enough jobs or increase salaries despite the reduction in corporate tax and lowering of GST rates.
Rising prices are a grim reality that can neither be denied nor brushed under the carpet. Not only has retail inflation risen, but wholesale inflation has also reached a four-year high of 12.29%. The impact is being felt across society. The surge in food inflation, in particular, has hurt the poor and low-income households more because food makes up a much larger share of their total income and budget than it does for affluent sections of society. The strong El Niño effect, which weakens the monsoon, is likely to continue driving up food inflation unless the government intervenes effectively.
The government is aware that the recent youth protests, which shook the political establishment, broke a long-standing climate of political fear and opened up space for large-scale agitations, were linked to high unemployment among educated youth due to negligible white-collar hiring. For instance, the latest monthly government data bulletin for October shows stagnation in urban employment, barring gig work, while there has been some improvement in rural and women’s employment, which could be partly attributed to peak kharif harvesting.
Besides rising prices and high unemployment, inflation-adjusted wages and household incomes have remained sluggish or nearly flat for employees in both the informal and formal sectors. This is despite claims of impressive growth in headline GDP and corporate profits. The erosion of purchasing power due to inflation and income stagnation has resulted in lower savings in some relatively secure households and rising debt in vulnerable ones. The financial distress is also evident in the spike in retail credit portfolios and increasing defaults on gold and personal loans.
Dark clouds are looming over the economic front, indicating an impending storm. It can neither be denied nor wished away. The ruling party is already battling declining credibility and popularity. This is partly due to its failure to fulfil election promises — from the 2014 promise of generating two crore jobs every year to the 2024 “Modi ki Guarantee” of creating high-value jobs. The BJP does not want to be reminded of its 2016 promise of doubling farmers’ incomes. The same has been the case with inflation. It is not that the government did not try, but the promises were so grandiose and the results so modest in comparison that they did little to reverse the popular perception. With assembly elections scheduled to be held in seven states, including the politically important Uttar Pradesh, the BJP may have to compensate for its unflattering economic performance with fiscally risky populist freebies.