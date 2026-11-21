Rising prices are a grim reality that can neither be denied nor brushed under the carpet. Not only has retail inflation risen, but wholesale inflation has also reached a four-year high of 12.29%. The impact is being felt across society. The surge in food inflation, in particular, has hurt the poor and low-income households more because food makes up a much larger share of their total income and budget than it does for affluent sections of society. The strong El Niño effect, which weakens the monsoon, is likely to continue driving up food inflation unless the government intervenes effectively.

The government is aware that the recent youth protests, which shook the political establishment, broke a long-standing climate of political fear and opened up space for large-scale agitations, were linked to high unemployment among educated youth due to negligible white-collar hiring. For instance, the latest monthly government data bulletin for October shows stagnation in urban employment, barring gig work, while there has been some improvement in rural and women’s employment, which could be partly attributed to peak kharif harvesting.