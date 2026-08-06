Editorial: Balancing growth and welfare

The TVK has come to power after making several welfare-oriented promises. Two popular and somewhat populist schemes targeting women have been announced with allocations of over Rs 1,300 crore. These gold assistance schemes will benefit eligible women getting married and mothers giving birth to babies in government hospitals. Both schemes have a larger gender and public health dimension, indirectly reducing expenditure and increasing savings. The newborn babies scheme, for instance, incentivises deliveries in government hospitals, thereby reducing out-of-pocket expenses otherwise incurred in private hospitals. This is particularly significant given that the state has good government healthcare infrastructure, which already accounts for about 50% of the total deliveries in the state.

Since TVK raised a hue and cry about the alleged lack of safety for women and children under DMK rule, after coming to power, it has launched an all-women special action police force. In this budget, Rs 354 crore was allocated for the Singapenn task force. To give credit where it is due, previous governments have been pioneers in establishing women-centric policing through all-women police stations and dedicated Amma Patrol or Pink Patrol squads.