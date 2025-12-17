Editorial: A bridgehead in the South

After 10 years in power, it is natural that there should be anti-incumbency against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. The results of elections to local government bodies in the state make that clear enough, although the sheer breadth of the losses to the ruling alliance was not entirely anticipated. While most of the gains have predictably accrued to the United Democratic Front (UDF), which bodes well for the Congress-led alliance in the Assembly elections that will fall due in May 2026, two insights from the results have wider significance.

One is that a weakening of the LDF in Kerala — should the coming Assembly elections amplify these results — holds alarming portents for the Left in India at large. Ever since long-standing CPM-led governments were dislodged in West Bengal (2011) and Tripura (2018), Kerala has been the last bastion of the Left in India. Since it was the first state in the country to elect a communist government in 1957, Kerala will have come a full circle if the current dire predictions do come true in the summer of 2026 and the UDF is voted out. After the high points of 1996, when Jyoti Basu made that Himalayan blunder, and 2004, when the CPM held the whip hand over the UPA-I government, the ground has eroded beneath the Left’s feet, with its pockets of influence getting erased in state after state.

These poll results show that the drift of the Left has not been arrested even in Kerala, despite the LDF being in power for 10 years. In fact, there are signs galore of a slackening of its hold. The setbacks cut across all three tiers of local government and the rural-urban divide. Long-held bastions like the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation have been lost for the first time in decades. The Christian vote has reportedly returned to the UDF, and the Muslim vote seems to be alienated, while urban youth gravitate to the BJP. All these dire signs manifesting nationwide, together with the ongoing rout of Naxalite parties in Central India, forewarn of a capitulation by the Left in the new year.

The second insight available from these results relates to the expansion of the right-wing footprint in a Left-ruled state and what it bodes for the South at large. The taking of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Trippunithura and Palakkad is a landmark breakthrough for the BJP in Kerala because it establishes important bridgeheads for the coming Assembly election and validates its tactics of prising open the South through cultural politics while caring little for issues like prices and unemployment. It’s a strategy concurrently in operation in north Telangana, north coastal Andhra, south Karnataka, and south Kerala, and its success in the current elections will be a shot in the arm for cadres in all those states. The gains of the moment may have gone to the UDF, but the cards have fallen well for the BJP. The Congress may well build on this performance and dislodge the LDF in the new year, but that would serve the BJP well, thank you. The Sangh Parivar sees the Congress as a good stalking horse and can hardly keep its gains for long, as is now evident in Karnataka and Telangana. It may take a while for the South to be breached by the BJP, but a wedge has been driven.