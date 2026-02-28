Digital assets: Crypto is pointless, Washington can't fix it

That raises an obvious question: what took so long? Outside crimes and scams, critics argue, the technology has little real-world utility and its economics are fragile.

For months, crypto prices were buoyed by euphoria following the industry’s extraordinary support within Trump administration. Industry backers who spent millions supporting Trump’s return to power appeared to gain major concessions: an investor elevated to a White House advisory role, one category of cryptocurrency receiving federal recognition, weakened regulatory scrutiny and invitations to White House events.

Yet rather than cement legitimacy, the administration’s actions have, critics say, exposed the fundamental weaknesses of many crypto assets. As investors have grown wary of riskier assets, Bitcoin’s value has fallen sharply since October, slipping below $70,000 and reinforcing the view that crypto had long avoided sustained scrutiny.