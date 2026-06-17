Costly return | Ceasefire deal: It's back to square one

President Donald Trump announced it on Truth Social as a triumph, claiming that the Strait of Hormuz is open, the US blockade is lifted, and oil is flowing again. What Trump did not mention was Iran's nuclear program and its enriched uranium stockpile, the primary reasons cited for starting the war. The nuclear issue, along with ballistic missiles and Iran’s proxies, has been deferred for 60 days. This raises two critical questions: What was the war actually for? And what did the US achieve?

The answer is virtually nothing, and in the process, Washington lost credibility as a negotiating partner.