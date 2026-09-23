Constant stress, chronic inflammation could cause structural changes to heart: Study

Researchers, led by those at the UK's Imperial College London, analysed UK Biobank data from over 4,88,000 adults. Along with heart imaging and genetic data, a blood marker known as glycoprotein acetyls (GlycA) that measures inflammation was also looked at.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, show that in addition to a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, those with higher levels of GlycA also showed more evidence of structural changes in their hearts, including thickened heart walls, smaller heart chambers and poorer heart filling.

The changes may develop quietly for years before progressing to heart failure, the researchers said.

"Chronic systemic inflammation is associated with reduced left ventricular volumes and increased cardiovascular risk in the community, with circulating cytokines and growth factors including IL-1 (Interleukin-1) and TNF (tumour necrosis factor) identified as potential mediators of these associations," the authors wrote.