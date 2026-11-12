Cleaner air during sleep may help manage blood sugar in prediabetics, study suggests

Half the study participants slept with real bedroom air filters for about a month, while the other half used sham filters that did not clean air. The real filters cut levels of tiny, harmful air particles by 36 per cent, the researchers said.



The participants wore continuous glucose monitors, small sensors that track blood sugar every few minutes, for one week before and again after four weeks of filtration so the researchers could see how daily blood sugar changed over time.



A cleaner air was linked to a drop in daily blood sugar swings and smaller morning sugar surges after breakfast. The total extra glucose in the blood after eating breakfast was found to fall on average, while peak levels following breakfast decreased.



"... demonstrating clinically meaningful reductions in cardiometabolic risk through personal air pollution reduction may have important implications for health policy and air quality regulation, particularly as millions of individuals remain exposed to unsafe levels of particulate matter," the authors wrote.



"Our results add to a growing body of evidence that poor air quality is a threat not only to lung health but to heart and metabolic health as well," senior author Jonathan Newman, an associate professor in New York University's school of medicine's department of medicine and its division of cardiology, said.



"These findings support broader efforts to reduce air pollution and suggest that healthcare providers should consider indoor air quality when helping patients manage their cardiometabolic risk," Newman said.