Charitable Wealth: New AI money should be spent on beauty

At the beginning of the 20th century, philanthropic dollars had already helped build the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Carnegie Hall, the campuses of Vanderbilt, Stanford and the University of Chicago, a network of urban parks, various impressive churches and an array of private homes that would themselves become public spaces within a few generations. Tastes vary, but I do not think that the monuments raised by today’s superrich are in any way comparable.

As Will Manidis writes in a recent essay on the cult of the techworld grinder, the Silicon Valley rich seem to have a “terror of being seen to have money and to enjoy it,” a terror of their excess wealth “being visible and not disguised.” This leads to a performative philistinism: I live in a box and wear the same outfit and eat bioengineered slop so my company can crush all its competitors. I don’t have time to be a snob or show off anything I’ve made.

But rich people prove their value to society not just in business success, but when they create things that only surplus can generate and only a cultivated taste can shape. And those creations, in turn, can make the worlds of ordinary people feel more elevated, transcendent and meaningful — whether they’re attending a school, experiencing a concert, wandering in a park or even visiting a tycoon’s home long after the original owner is dust.

Aesthetics is by no means the only place where meaning lies. But if AI money is going to work in this terrain, it cannot neglect beauty in the way that recent philanthropy has done.