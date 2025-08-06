Casting Beyond: A nuclear reactor on the moon? Come again?

The acting administrator of NASA has issued a directive to fast-track efforts to put a nuclear reactor on the moon.

“To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly,” Sean Duffy, the secretary of transportation whom President Donald Trump appointed last month as temporary leader of the space agency, wrote in the directive, which was sent out Thursday.

Politico was the first to report on the directive.

In it, Duffy cites plans by China and Russia to put a reactor on the moon by the mid-2030s as part of a partnership to build a base there. If they were first, China and Russia “could potentially declare a keep-out zone” that would inhibit what the United States could do there, Duffy said.

The directive calls for the appointment of a NASA official to oversee the effort within 30 days and for a request seeking proposals from commercial companies to be issued within 60 days. The reactor will be required to generate at least 100 kilowatts of electrical power — enough for about 80 households in the United States — and to be ready to launch in late 2029.

One lunar day lasts four weeks on Earth — two weeks of continual sunshine followed by two weeks of cold darkness. That harsh cycle makes it difficult for a spacecraft or a moon base to survive with just solar panels and batteries. Current exploration efforts, both by NASA and by the Chinese-Russian partnership, are focusing on the south polar region, where the sun is never high over the horizon and the bottoms of some craters lie in permanent shadows.

Over the years, NASA has financed nuclear reactor research, including the awarding of three $5 million contracts in 2022 to companies developing initial designs. Those designs were smaller, producing 40 kilowatts and weighing under 6 metric tons.

The acceleration of nuclear development is part of the administration’s efforts to focus NASA on human spaceflight, while seeking deep cuts to robotic space probes, climate science research and aviation technology development.

It is, however, not clear what the nuclear reactor will power.

The first moon landing under NASA’s return-to-the-moon program, known as Artemis, is scheduled for 2027, but many experts find that timeline unlikely. Many of the needed components, including the Starship lunar lander under development by SpaceX, are still unproven.

The Trump administration wants to pivot to using commercial rockets and spacecraft instead of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion crew capsule that NASA has been working on for more than a decade.

A reactor would be useful for long-term stays on the moon, especially during the two-week-long nights, but NASA’s plans do not specify when a base might be built.

Duffy issued a second directive, also on Thursday, aimed at speeding up the development of commercial space stations to replace the International Space Station, which is scheduled to be retired in 2030. The directive changes how the agency will award contracts, allowing more flexibility.

NASA will start seeking proposals within 60 days and will award at least two contracts.

©️The New York Times Company