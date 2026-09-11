Carnivorous mouths: These plants have a protein-packed diet, too

“If I don’t have a lot of gnats flying around the house,” said Gomez, 28, “I have to feed them with fish food.” She’s referring to her pinguicula, carnivorous plants that require food in insect form, trapping bugs, as the pinguicula do, on their sticky, neon-hued leaves.

Up until a year and a half ago, Gomez, a benefits administrator in Houston, tended to ordinary houseplants like monsteras. But after falling down a YouTube rabbit hole with videos from creators like Wildfern and Benji Plant, she discovered the captivating beauty of carnivorous plants.

She now has 27, including pinguicula and drosera (or sundews).

Carnivorous plants might sound like flesh-eating killers, but it is insects, not Seymours, that they eat. Fans say they are drawn to the plants’ otherworldly beauty, impish charms and vampiric longevity. And they’re gaining popularity in shops and online.