Breathing New Life Into Organized Labor

Labor rights must be an effective feature of international economic governance as well. While the ILO supervisory system may have persuasive remedies, they need legal regimes to give them effect. Compliance will never be mandated in Geneva. It must be enforced through constitutional litigation, regional human-rights courts, trade agreements, and procurement and financial regulations. That could mean rapid, trade-linked remedies against companies that violate workers’ fundamental rights, and enforceable supply-chain agreements between workers, brands, and suppliers.

With the world poised to overshoot the Paris climate agreement’s target of limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius, these reforms have become essential. The climate crisis is also a crisis of workers’ rights, and addressing one can address the other. Global warming is already affecting workers, whether through job displacement in carbon-intensive industries or through extreme heat, crop failure, coastal erosion, and other disasters. While workers and trade unions are widely recognized as indispensable actors in any just climate transition, the legal infrastructure needed to ensure that they have a voice in shaping that transition is underdeveloped or non-existent in many countries.

Finally, the expansion of AI, automated management, and digital surveillance is rapidly transforming work, threatening jobs and fundamental rights, and further exacerbating inequality, from warehouses to digital labor platforms.

Where workers’ organizations once could bargain effectively, now authoritarian oligarchs largely control the levers of power. That need not be the case. We can reverse this lopsided dynamic, but only if workers can lawfully organize and act on the same scale as capital. Addressing the challenges of our time depends on it.

(Jeffrey Vogt is Chair of the International Lawyers Assisting Workers Network, a worker member of the International Labour Organization’s Governing Body and Committee on Freedom of Association, and a visiting fellow at the Harvard Law School Human Rights Program. Monika Mehta is Deputy Director of the International Lawyers Assisting Workers Network.)