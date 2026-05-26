Ageing well: Keeping mind and body active delays physical frailty

Growing old is a fact of life. But thanks to improved healthcare and innovative technology, many of us are now living longer, healthier lives.
Despite these advancements, ageing brings inevitable challenges. The human body and mind naturally decline over time, increasing vulnerability to chronic conditions like diabetes, dementia and various cancers. This decline is driven by biological ageing—a process where cells, tissues and organs gradually lose efficiency.
Crucially, this process affects everyone differently. While some individuals remain vibrant well into their twilight years, others experience premature ageing and become physically frail. Frailty is a critical condition that impairs an older person's ability to recover from illness or injury, significantly increasing the risk of falls, hospitalisation, depression and early death.
A new study tracked 12,862 healthy Australians aged 70 and above over an 11-year period to understand how lifestyle choices influence this trajectory. The research specifically investigated whether staying socially and mentally active could prevent or reduce physical frailty, independent of known factors like diet and exercise.
Researchers evaluated 19 types of cognitive, social and cultural activities. These ranged from passive mental stimulation, such as listening to music, to active engagement, like puzzles and chess. Over the follow-up period, the team monitored key health indicators, including abdominal fat, smoking status, cognitive function, walking speed, grip strength and the ability to perform daily tasks like dressing and bathing.
The findings reveal a clear link between mental engagement, social interaction and prolonged physical strength. Participants who regularly attended clubs or local organisations were 3% less likely to become frail over a seven-year period. Similarly, maintaining a robust support network of at least four relatives or friends offered comparable protection. This suggests that regular social connections encourage older people to remain mobile and mentally engaged.
Mentally stimulating activities yielded even stronger results. Engaging in games like cards, chess, puzzles and crosswords reduced the risk of frailty by 4%. Meanwhile, literacy-based tasks, including writing letters, using a computer or attending educational classes, lowered the risk by 2%.
Interestingly, gender differences emerged from the data. Women benefited the most from these activities, showing a 3% to 6% reduction in their likelihood of becoming frail. No statistically significant parallel effect was observed among men.
While these risk reductions appear modest, they are highly consistent. The research underscores the profound connection between a stimulated mind and a resilient body, proving that cognitive and social habits have tangible physical benefits.
From a policy perspective, these findings highlight the need for governments to invest heavily in age-friendly infrastructure. Enhancing community spaces like libraries and senior centres with accessible ramps and grab rails will ensure older citizens can easily access the very activities that keep them strong.
The Conversation