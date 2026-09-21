A recipe for peril: One Nation, One Food - Is it the salvation?

In Mumbai, when a Jain housing society stipulated that flats could not be sold or rented without permission — effectively ensuring new occupants were vegetarian — the Shiv Sena protested fiercely. The party argued that such restrictions prevented "sons of the soil" from buying homes, threatening to organise the cooking of meat outside such complexes.

When Prime Minister Modi hosted the vegetarian-only dinner, he may have intended to respect the Jain festival of Paryushan Parva. In Gujarat, the state government routinely orders the closure of municipal slaughterhouses for eight to 18 days during Paryushan. When meat traders challenged the shutdown, Justice Markandeya Katju upheld the restriction on pragmatic grounds in Hinsa Virodhak Sangh (2008), noting:

"...for a long period slaughterhouses have been closed in Gujarat for a few days out of respect for the sentiments of the Jain community... We see nothing unreasonable in this restriction... The meat traders of Ahmedabad will not suffer much merely because their business has been closed down for 9 days in a year... In a multi-cultural country like ours with such diversity, one should not be over-sensitive and over-touchy about a short restriction..."

The issue extends far beyond temporary closures. Several states have enacted strict anti-cow slaughter laws. Suspicions over the transport of beef have emboldened cow vigilantes to inspect parcels on public transport and attack individuals on mere suspicion. In 2015, the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra banned the sale and possession of beef, a measure currently under legal challenge with a partial stay granted by the Supreme Court.