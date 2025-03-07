A publisher pulled a romance novel after criticism from early readers

Alexandra Alter

A forthcoming romance novel by writer Sophie Lark was pulled by her publisher after drawing criticism from readers over dialogue that some found racist or that praised Elon Musk.

The novel, “Sparrow and Vine,” was due out in April from Bloom Books as the first in a new romance series about a woman who enters a marriage of convenience in order to save her family’s winery. Bloom Books will no longer publish the series, a Bloom representative said.

Criticism of the book began to build on social media in recent days as readers who had gotten advance copies posted lines from the novel and blasted it with negative reviews. In one excerpt that outraged readers, a character makes insensitive remarks about laborers in the U.S. illegally, saying, “Shouldn’t there be a crew of people with questionable work visas picking these grapes for us?”

In another bit of dialogue that readers took issue with, a character notes, “I was inspired by Elon Musk. I use his five step design process.” Musk, the billionaire leader of SpaceX, Tesla and X, has become an increasingly polarizing figure after throwing his weight behind President Donald Trump and leading an initiative to downsize the federal workforce.

In some one-star reviews of the book on Goodreads, readers slammed the admiring reference to Musk as insensitive in the current political environment. Others questioned why Lark would leave the characters’ comments unchallenged by others, and said they were skeptical that the author didn’t realize the lines were offensive.

In a statement posted on Instagram Monday, Lark said she was pausing the series and planned to revise it “to ensure that my work doesn’t contribute to harm.”

She defended Bloom, noting that editors recommended removing the lines that have caused controversy, but that she had opted to keep them. The lines were intended to depict “a flawed character,” she said. She also said that she wrote the novel in the summer of 2024, and that “a lot in the world has changed since then, particularly in regard to the fate of immigrants worldwide and certain public figures.”

She continued, “I will also be listening more closely to our sensitivity readers and taking additional steps to educate myself on responsible storytelling.”

It was unclear whether Lark plans to self-publish the series or find a new publisher. Lark declined to comment.

The book’s cancellation was reported earlier by The Independent.

The blowup over the book, and Bloom’s decision to drop the series, reflects how politics has infused almost every aspect of culture, even the often-escapist world of romance fiction. It’s also the latest example of the influence that readers can exert over authors and publishers, and how negative campaigns on social media can torpedo a book before it hits stores.

Even bestselling authors aren’t immune to pressure campaigns. In 2023, Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of the bestseller “Eat, Pray, Love,” canceled a planned novel set in 1930s Russia after receiving a cascade of negative reviews on Goodreads that questioned her choice of setting, given Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Publishers often face a gantlet when readers label books as offensive. Going forward with publication carries a risk, but canceling it can also be damaging. After news spread that Bloom had dropped “Sparrow and Vine,” some accused the publisher of caving to criticism.